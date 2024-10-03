Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes $39,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.