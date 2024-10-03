Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.03. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

