283 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after buying an additional 936,033 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,825,000 after buying an additional 631,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $891.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $846.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,962 shares of company stock worth $331,267,535. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

