Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Humana by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.90.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $246.49 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.