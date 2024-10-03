Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $743.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

