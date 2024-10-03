Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

