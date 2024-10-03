Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,390.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,035.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,957.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 778,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 763,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.