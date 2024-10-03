Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $43,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

