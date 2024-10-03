Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $71,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter worth $315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $127.62 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Read Our Latest Report on RPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.