The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Boeing by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 24,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,471,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Shares of BA stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.49 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

