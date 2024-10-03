Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FedEx were worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

FDX stock opened at $266.93 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.85.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock worth $3,978,338 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

