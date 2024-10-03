Advisory Alpha LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

