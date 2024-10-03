Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 11,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,435. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
