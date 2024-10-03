Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 11,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,435. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.