Prom (PROM) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Prom has a market capitalization of $89.83 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.92 or 0.00008170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013806 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,358.82 or 1.00178139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.02096548 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $2,704,550.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

