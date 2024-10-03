Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
HFRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 2,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.93.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.