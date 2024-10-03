Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $320.53 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market cap of $320.53 million and $57.63 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be bought for about $60,585.60 or 1.00458195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC was first traded on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 5,291 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 5,530.61874613. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 61,243.42133775 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $54,900,812.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

