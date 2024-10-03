Aion (AION) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Aion has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $884,078.47 and $123.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00018432 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007264 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,120.33 or 0.39994402 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

