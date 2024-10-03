dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $9,804.57 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00103045 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010626 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99580812 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $8,714.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.