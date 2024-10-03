Threshold (T) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.83 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $216.63 million and $9.83 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,176.63 or 0.99780073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,959,648,527.790247 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02243967 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $6,901,995.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

