Solayer SOL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Solayer SOL token can now be purchased for $137.08 or 0.00227295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solayer SOL has a market capitalization of $91.72 million and $1.05 million worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 942,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 942,395.9227146. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 145.43979784 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,123,082.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

