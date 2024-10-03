Lista DAO (LISTA) Trading Down 24.6% This Week

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $55.01 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,474,218 tokens. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,120,746.56150225 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.32328878 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,925,533.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

