Omni Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $114.80 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $114.80 million and approximately $30.39 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for about $8.32 or 0.00013799 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 9.32217281 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $32,787,431.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

