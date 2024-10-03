Governance OHM Trading Down 2.4% This Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $55,350.65 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $4,110.44 or 0.06815611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars.
