HI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $273,878.03 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, HI has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $273,878.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,176.63 or 0.99780073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047005 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $229,005.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

