4,677 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $255.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.71. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

