Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after buying an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.2 %

ADP stock opened at $283.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $283.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

