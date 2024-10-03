2,698 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $855.44.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $880.63 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $945.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $778.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.