Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $177.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,655,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,655,152.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,407 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

