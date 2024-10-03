Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after buying an additional 108,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

MetLife Stock Up 0.0 %

MET opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

