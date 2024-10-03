Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,930,000 after purchasing an additional 392,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 740,046 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

