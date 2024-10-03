Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned about 1.45% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 704,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 83,115 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,266,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,550,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 46,528 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XSVN opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

