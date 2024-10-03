Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 44,518 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

