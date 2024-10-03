Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $1.52 Million in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned about 2.88% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $1,510,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

