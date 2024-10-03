Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,870,000 after buying an additional 40,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $244.66 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.13.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,855. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

