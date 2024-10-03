Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 298,021 Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 298,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned about 7.58% of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $2,594,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

MBS opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

