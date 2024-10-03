Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,665,000 after buying an additional 389,405 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 478,565 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,459.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,001,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 993,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,256.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 627,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 622,152 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 189,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

HELO opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.