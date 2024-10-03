Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,534,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,945,000 after buying an additional 450,513 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $556.35 and its 200 day moving average is $540.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

