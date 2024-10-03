Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Medtronic accounts for 1.1% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after purchasing an additional 637,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after buying an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,246,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $491,651,000 after acquiring an additional 336,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.