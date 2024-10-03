Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 15,613 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

