Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 124,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.5% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 230,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

