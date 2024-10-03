Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,351 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 4.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZALT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 37.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 129.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

