VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:MOAT opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

