Ashburton Jersey Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,681 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Tripadvisor makes up about 0.3% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,887,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,731,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after buying an additional 1,549,761 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,364,000 after buying an additional 822,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

