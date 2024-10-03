Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $2.60 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,081,000 after buying an additional 142,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,959 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TLH opened at $108.94 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.