Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1,268.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX stock opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $146.38.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

