Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 378,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.