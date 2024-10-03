Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

