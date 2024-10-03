Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after purchasing an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,368,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

