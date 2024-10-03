Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Alarm.com makes up 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Alarm.com worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

