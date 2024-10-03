JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is Centaurus Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,196.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 259,538 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

